Naga Chaitanya’s Fatherhood News: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pregnancy Rumors Take Center Stage

Since the marriage of the couple comprised of actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya last December of 2024, the speculations surrounding the private life of the couple did not falter even for a moment. The latest buzz doing the rounds now reveals the possibility of the newly married couple potentially welcoming their first child, which seems to be once again making the headlines with renewed fervor on social media platforms, even as both Sobhita and Nagarjuna seem to be keeping mum about the entire episode.

Recently, the renowned actor was asked by Suman TV about the rumors during an encounter. When asked if he would soon be “promoted from father to grandfather,” Nagarjuna took his time, laughed uncomfortably, and tried walking away. On being asked again about the rumors doing the rounds on the internet, Nagarjuna laughed and said, “I’ll let you know at the right time.” Although Nagarjuna failed to confirm or deny the rumors, the reactions from his fans flooded the social media platforms with wishes of congratulations to the family.

Sobhita and Chaitanya’s rumored relationship began to make headlines way back in 2022, when Sobhita was allegedly seen visiting Chaitanya’s home in Hyderabad. This follows their reported vacation with each other in London, with little information from them for nearly two years before finally opening up about their relationship following their engagement announcement in August of 2024.

The couple finally got married on December 4, 2024, in a closed event held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their close friends and relatives. This act was the opening chapter of a new eventful life chronicled through much expectation and curiosity from fans.

Before uniting with Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was previously wed to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They first met on the location of their 2010 romantic drama ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and began dating occasionally before getting hitched in 2017. They eventually parted ways following months-long speculation in 2021, just days before their anniversary celebrations. Now, Samantha has tied knots with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony that took place in Coimbatore on December 1 this year.

On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last spotted in the movies “Monkey Man” and “Love Sitara” in the year 2024. She has also received appreciation for her performances in Mani Ratnam’s “Ponniyin Selvan” series of movies and JioHotstar TV Series “The Night Manager”. Naga Chaitanya’s last stint in the movies was in “Thandel,” and he is currently working on his new movie “Vrushakarma”. Nagarjuna’s last movie appearance was in “Coolie,” and he has yet to disclose his new movie.