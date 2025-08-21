Tirupati Temple Bliss! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Steal Hearts in Stunning Traditional Outfits

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, actors, were recently spotted at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as they paid a visit to the shrine on Thursday. The couple entered traditionally dressed, which was noticed by quite a number of devotees and fans.

Traditional Attire Devotional Visit

Naga Chaitanya looked dashing in a white silk dhoti, shirt, and angavastra, whereas Sobhita was stunningly beautiful in a beautiful red silk saree. Their simple yet traditional look was appreciated by the fans who were attending the temple.

Several videos in circulation on social media show the couple walking around the temple campus. In one of the widely circulated videos, Naga Chaitanya is seen requesting devotees not to make videos inside the temple complex, maintaining respect for the sanctity of the place.

The second video is of the couple standing in line patiently because they had already gone through the line to enter the temple for a special pooja. They are visiting the Tirupati temple for the second time as a married couple, and this creates more interest and curiosity among fans.

Busy Schedules on the Work Front

Naga Chaitanya was professionally seen last in Thandel, a Chandoo Mondeti directorial starring Sai Pallavi. The film, a true-story-based movie, was a box office success and grossed over ₹100 crore. He is presently working on NC 24, scripted by famous writer-director Sukumar and helmed by Karthik Dandu.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala remains a busy schedule actress, acting in a variety of films working across several film industries and in different languages. Her increased visibility in films as well as web series has turned her into one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema today.