BAAGHI 4 TOPS THE CHARTS! Most anticipated Indian movie of 2025 on IMDb

TIGER SHROFF'S BLOCKBUSTER! Baaghi 4 leads in IMDb's most anticipated Indian movies

By Editorial Desk
1 min. read
1 week ago
Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4_pic courtesy Instagram

Going by IMDb’s real-time popularity charts of August 20, actioner Baaghi 4 helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala has turned out to be the most-awaited Indian film of 2025. Tiger Shroff’s film tops the charts with a whopping 24.5% audience interest, securing the number one position among the slew of upcoming Indian releases. With the franchise’s success and the recent release of a teaser, the film has created buzz buzz before its September 5 release. Its top position on the charts indicates the lasting popularity of mass-action films in India.

Strong Lineup of Big Releases

Following in second position is Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, capturing 13.8% of audience interest. The movie, directed by Sujeeth, features Kalyan in a dashing gangster avatar and will be released on September 25. Coming in at third position is romantic comedy Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, garnering 12.4% interest. It releases in cinemas on August 29.

Comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is at number four with 9.9% before its release on September 19, showing that courtroom comedy is still a crowd-pleaser.

A Mix of Genres Outside the Top Four

Positions five to ten consist of a diverse range of genres and languages. Anime-inspired Mirai (9.5%) ranks fifth, followed by fantasy movie Lokah Chapter One: Chandra (8.7%) and political drama The Bengal Files (6.9%).

Period drama Raghu Dakat (5.3%) and sequel Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 (5.2%) follow the franchise storytelling trend. Last on the list is Kaantha (3.9%).

IMDb’s ranking reflects real-time user engagement based on page views, indicating evolving audience preferences across genres and regions in Indian cinema.

Source Tiger Shroff
