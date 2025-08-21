CA Aspirants Back! Ahsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi reprise roles in Half CA Season 2

The intense grind of becoming a Chartered Accountant returns to screens with more drama and realism in Half CA Season 2. Amazon MX Player has dropped the official trailer, revealing a gripping continuation of the aspirational series that explores the emotional and academic rollercoaster of CA students. Set to premiere on August 27, 2025, the season will stream for free across all Amazon MX Player platforms.

Picking up where Season 1 left off, Archie Mehta (Ahsaas Channa) struggles to balance her demanding studies and a three-year articleship, while Niraj Goyal (Gyanendra Tripathi) gears up for what might be his final CA exam attempt. Haunted by personal setbacks and rising pressure, both characters are pushed to their limits.

The show continues to be produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and is directed by Pratish Mehta. The returning cast includes Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi, with a script by Tatsat Pandey, Harish Peddinti, and Khushbu Baid.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, stated that the series “reflects the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of everyday India.” Meanwhile, TVF President Vijay Koshy emphasized the show’s honest portrayal of the CA world.

Speaking about their characters, Ahsaas Channa said Archie’s journey reflects the exhaustion and drive many students feel. Gyanendra Tripathi teased that Niraj’s arc in Season 2 would focus on emotional hurdles and unexpected distractions.

With its raw depiction of India’s most challenging professional course, Half CA Season 2 aims to hit even closer to home for students and professionals alike. Don’t miss it — streaming free from August 27 on Amazon MX Player across mobile, smart TVs, Fire TV, and more.