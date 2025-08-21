Follow us on Google News
The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia – Helium Song Lyrics

The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia - Helium Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube
Song name – Helium
Singer – The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing, pushing ’til you fall

It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t carе at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t takе your—

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you—

I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your—

