The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia – Helium Song Lyrics

Song name – Helium

Singer – The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia

Check out Helium Song Lyrics by The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t

‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to

Keep you ’round to look right through you

Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault

It’s all I know

If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all

Oh, what to do? To do with you?

So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t

‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to

Keep you ’round to look right through you

Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault

It’s all I know

If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all

Oh, what to do? To do with you?

So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t

‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to

Keep you ’round to look right through you

Keep on pushing you until you fall

It’s not my fault

It’s all I know

If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all

Oh, what to do? To do with you?

So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t

‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to

Keep you ’round to look right through you

Keep on pushing, pushing ’til you fall

It’s not my fault

It’s all I know

If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t carе at all

Oh, what to do? To do with you?

So how can I put this? Is it getting through?

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t takе your—

Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to

Keep you—

I wanna love you, and I love you

But I shouldn’t take your—