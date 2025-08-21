The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia – Helium Song Lyrics

Song name – Helium
Singer – The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia
Check out Helium Song Lyrics by The Chainsmokers, Anna Sofia
I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing you until you fall
It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?
I wanna love you, and I love you
But I shouldn’t take your heart, but I just couldn’t
‘Cause I wouldn’t make you feel it all
Oh, I’d just hurt you, but I wouldn’t ever mean to
Keep you ’round to look right through you
Keep on pushing you until you fall
It’s not my fault
It’s all I know
If I didn’t want, you wouldn’t care at all
Oh, what to do? To do with you?
So, how can I put this? Is it getting through?
