Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Stadium Moment Goes Viral After RCB Victory

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again caught fans’ attention after an emotional moment between the couple went viral during the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 27.

RCB secured a win against Gujarat Titans and officially entered Qualifier 1 of the tournament. Anushka Sharma was present in the stands supporting Virat Kohli throughout the match. Several videos and pictures from the game quickly spread across social media after the victory.

Soon after the match ended, Virat Kohli was seen walking towards the stands to celebrate with Anushka Sharma. Videos shared online showed the cricketer warmly hugging his wife while fans around them cheered loudly. The emotional interaction between the couple became one of the most talked about moments from the match.

During the game, Anushka was also seen reacting emotionally to different moments on the field. In several viral clips and photos, the actress appeared tense during crucial stages of the match. Some pictures showed her folding her hands and seemingly praying as the game moved towards important moments.

THE WAY VIRAT KOHLI CAME & HUGGED ANUSHKA SHARMA AFTER QUALIFY FOR FINAL. ❤️🥹



– Cutest Moment of Virushka! pic.twitter.com/t4bJNedpmr — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 27, 2026

Fans on social media also noticed that Anushka was wearing a Radha Naam jap counter ring on her finger during the match. Images of the actress chanting and reacting from the stands gained attention online as viewers discussed her support for Virat and the team.

Over the years, Anushka Sharma has regularly attended many RCB matches and has often been seen cheering for Virat Kohli during important games and tournaments.

For those unfamiliar with their relationship journey, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met in 2013 while filming a television advertisement together. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time before getting married in Italy in 2017.

In January 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika. Later, in February 2024, they became parents to a son named Akaay