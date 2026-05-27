Trouble for Ananya Panday and Lakshya as Chand Mera Dil Sees Slow Box Office Growth

Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya released in theatres on May 22, but the romantic drama has not been able to make a strong impact at the box office so far. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics after release, and its earnings during the first week have remained below expectations.

According to the latest report by Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹2.10 crore on its fifth day in theatres, which was also its first Tuesday. The collections showed very little improvement after Monday, when the movie earned ₹2.25 crore. The film had opened with ₹3 crore on its first day, while its highest single day collection came on Sunday with ₹4.25 crore. So far, Chand Mera Dil has collected around ₹18.16 crore gross in India and ₹15.35 crore net.

Many trade experts and movie fans have compared the film with last year’s blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Saiyaara had broken several records after release and became one of the biggest romantic hits in Indian cinema. Compared to that success, Chand Mera Dil’s performance has been much weaker. However, the film is still reportedly doing better than this year’s Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The story of Chand Mera Dil follows two college students in Hyderabad who fall in love and later face an unexpected pregnancy. The couple decides to keep the baby and gets married, but their relationship slowly starts falling apart because of stress, frustration and emotional pressure. A major argument between them eventually turns violent, becoming the main turning point of the story.

The film has been produced by Karan Johar along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. The screenplay has been written by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni.

Meanwhile, a clip from the film featuring Ananya Panday performing a fusion Bharatanatyam dance has gone viral online. Well known dancer and choreographer Anita R Ratnam criticised the performance on social media, saying the dance misunderstood the essence of Bharatanatyam. Her comments have now added more discussion around the film online.