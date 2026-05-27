Akshay Kumar Reveals His Real Fitness Secret and It Is Not the Gym

Akshay Kumar continues to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood even at the age of 59. While many people assume his strong fitness comes only from heavy workouts, the actor says his real motivation is much simpler and more personal. He believes his children play a big role in keeping him active and disciplined every day.

Akshay has often spoken about how his daughter Nitara Kumar and son Aarav Kumar push him to stay fit. He shared that both his kids enjoy challenging him in physical activities like running, swimming, and climbing. According to him, they often ask him to beat them in speed and strength, which he jokingly calls “pressure” but also something he enjoys.

He explained that even at school sports events, his daughter encourages him to win races against much younger parents. Akshay said most of the other parents are in their early 30s, which makes competition tougher for him. Still, he enjoys participating and tries his best to stay active and competitive. He also mentioned that working alongside younger and fitter actors like Tiger Shroff motivates him even more to keep up his energy and performance levels.

Apart from physical activity, Akshay follows a very strict eating routine. He believes health is not only about exercise but also about giving the body enough rest, especially the stomach. He follows intermittent fasting and does not eat for a full day every Monday. His last meal is on Sunday, and he eats again only on Tuesday morning. He says this helps his body reset and stay healthy.

Akshay is also a strong supporter of early dinner habits. He usually finishes his dinner around 6:30 in the evening. According to him, this gives the body enough time to digest food properly before sleep. He believes that the stomach also needs rest just like the brain. He usually goes to bed early so his body can recover fully during the night.

Unlike many actors who follow heavy gym-based bodybuilding routines, Akshay prefers natural fitness methods. He avoids excessive weight training and focuses more on functional exercises, outdoor activities, and staying active in everyday life. He has also spoken against crash diets and processed food, saying that simple and natural living is the key to long term health.

His fitness philosophy is not about looking bulky or muscular, but about staying active, energetic, and disease free through simple daily habits.