Ranveer Singh Visits Temple After Kantara Controversy and Bollywood Ban Drama

Ranveer Singh has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, also known as FWICE, issued a non cooperation directive against him on Monday. While the actor was already making headlines because of the Don 3 issue, he also visited the famous Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing Kantara mimicry controversy.

The temple visit comes after Ranveer had earlier apologised publicly for his comments and actions during the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India 2025. During the event, the actor performed an exaggerated imitation of Rishab Shetty’s famous Daiva act from Kantara. Rishab Shetty was also present at the event when the incident took place.

The controversy grew bigger after Ranveer mistakenly referred to the Daivas as “ghosts” while performing on stage. This upset several people, with some claiming that the actor had insulted local culture and religious beliefs connected to the tradition shown in Kantara. A lawyer from Bengaluru later filed a complaint saying his religious sentiments had been hurt. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against the actor.

Ranveer Singh later clarified that he never intended to disrespect anyone’s culture or traditions. Explaining his side, he said his intention was only to praise Rishab Shetty’s powerful acting performance in the film. He said that as an actor himself, he understood how difficult it must have been to perform such an intense scene. Ranveer also apologised to anyone who felt hurt by his words and said he has always respected every culture and belief in the country.

As part of his apology, Ranveer’s legal team informed the court earlier this year that the actor would visit the Chamundeshwari Temple to offer prayers and show respect. However, during the recent hearing, discussions took place regarding the timing of the visit. Ranveer reportedly told the court through an affidavit that fixing a date was difficult because of his busy schedule and security concerns.

The complainants argued that the actor’s statement about visiting the temple “in due course” sounded unclear and wanted the court to set a proper timeline. According to reports, Justice Nagaprasanna assured that the matter would be formally recorded and that Ranveer would complete the visit within four weeks.

The actor’s temple visit has now become another major talking point online as he continues to face attention from both legal and film industry controversies at the same time.