Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was “Legally Blind” in One Eye Throughout Her 30s

Anne Hathaway has revealed that she secretly struggled with severe vision loss for nearly a decade while continuing one of the busiest careers in Hollywood. During an appearance on The New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast, the 43-year-old actress shared that she was “basically legally blind” in her left eye throughout most of her 30s because of an early-onset cataract.

“I was half blind for 10 years,” Hathaway admitted.

The actress explained that her condition became so severe it heavily impacted her day-to-day life before she eventually underwent surgery.

“And I didn’t realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum,” she said.

Honestly, that sentence alone is terrifying considering this is someone who spent those years filming movies, attending premieres, reading scripts, traveling constantly, and functioning under nonstop public scrutiny.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cataracts occur when the eye’s lens becomes cloudy, causing blurry vision that can make reading, driving, or recognizing faces increasingly difficult.

Hathaway said the condition affected more than just her eyesight.

“I didn’t realize it was actually taxing my nervous system,” she explained, adding that she feels calmer now after the surgery.

The Devil Wears Prada star described her current eyesight as “a miracle,” reflecting on how fortunate she feels to have access to treatment that may not have existed generations ago.

“I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it’s a miracle,” Hathaway said.

The actress also addressed ongoing plastic surgery rumors that recently exploded online after fans speculated about changes in her appearance.

Hathaway pushed back against assumptions that she had undergone major cosmetic procedures, saying people often become too confident treating speculation as fact.

“These are huge medical decisions that people are presuming,” she explained.

At one point, Hathaway joked that the internet reaction was sparked by something far less dramatic.

“It’s just two braids,” she said.

Still, she admitted she does not entirely rule out cosmetic work in the future.

“I might still get a facelift someday,” Hathaway added.

Honestly, the entire conversation says a lot about how aggressively celebrity appearances get dissected online now. People were busy debating her face while she was quietly dealing with a legitimate medical condition that literally affected her ability to see.