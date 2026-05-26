Julie Andrews Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Parkinson’s Research

Julie Andrews just made a rare public appearance, and honestly, it was enough to emotionally destroy an entire generation raised on Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. The 90-year-old Hollywood icon surprised attendees at the World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix with a pre-recorded video message supporting Parkinson’s disease awareness and research.

“Your participation is invaluable, as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease,” Andrews said in the emotional clip. “I know well how devastating it can be.”

The actress appeared seated in front of a bright window wearing a soft blue sweater and long gold necklace while addressing the audience with the same calming voice that somehow still sounds like childhood itself.

She also referenced the organization’s “Red Thread Project,” which symbolizes unity among people affected by Parkinson’s disease.

“May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks,” Andrews added. “Count me in as a red thread.”

Even now, decades into one of the most legendary careers in entertainment history, Julie Andrews still speaks like someone narrating hope itself.

While Andrews rarely makes appearances these days, she has continued working in recent years. Since 2020, she has voiced Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, proving that even if she’s not physically on screen often, her presence in pop culture never really disappeared.

The article also highlighted longtime Parkinson’s advocate Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 and later founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox has spent decades publicly advocating for research, treatment, and awareness surrounding the condition while continuing to act and produce.

Honestly, seeing legends like Julie Andrews and Michael J. Fox still using their platforms for causes bigger than themselves hits differently in an era where celebrity culture often feels painfully shallow.

And for fans, just hearing Andrews speak again was enough to stop the internet for a moment.