Ranveer Singh Faces Industry Ban After Don 3 Exit, Manoj Bajpayee Breaks Silence

The controversy around Ranveer Singh and Don 3 has become one of the biggest talking points in Bollywood. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, also known as FWICE, recently announced a non cooperation directive against the actor after his sudden exit from Don 3. The move came after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached the workers’ body and claimed that Ranveer’s decision caused major financial losses to the production.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now reacted to the issue. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Governor, Manoj said that most people in the film industry only know about the matter through social media reports and do not have complete details. He added that everyone in the industry hopes the matter gets resolved soon. According to him, actors and filmmakers are all part of the same fraternity and no one wants such disputes to continue for long.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "…The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

The controversy started after FWICE claimed that Ranveer left Don 3 just days before filming was expected to begin. The organisation said they sent several notices to the actor asking him to respond and discuss the matter. However, according to FWICE President Ashoke Pandit, there was no reply from the actor for a long time. He said the organisation sent three notices and reminders over several weeks. Only after FWICE announced a press conference did Ranveer’s team respond through email, saying that the matter was contractual and not under FWICE’s authority.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also reacted strongly to the decision. He questioned the logic behind banning a top actor, saying that when a big film is stopped, hundreds of workers on the set lose work and income. He argued that such decisions hurt technicians and daily wage workers more than the stars themselves.

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 by Excel Entertainment. The film created huge buzz because Ranveer Singh was introduced as the new Don, a role previously played by legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Reports now claim that Farhan Akhtar’s production house suffered losses of nearly ₹45 crore after Ranveer’s exit.