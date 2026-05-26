Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Memorial Day in White Bikini With Max and Emme During Family Karaoke Night

Jennifer Lopez spent Memorial Day soaking up the Los Angeles sun with her kids, close friends, and a surprisingly dramatic family sing-along session. The singer and actress shared photos and videos from the holiday celebration on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into a relaxed poolside gathering with twins Max and Emme. And honestly, it looked like the most aggressively wholesome celebrity Memorial Day imaginable. Jennifer posted photos of herself sunbathing in a white triangle bikini before later changing into a white lace cutaway dress for the evening celebration.

In one clip, she floated in the pool with friends while another showed the entire group passionately singing along to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler.

Because apparently every family gathering eventually turns into karaoke whether you plan for it or not.

The sweetest moments, though, involved her twins, Max and Emme, both now 18 years old.

Jennifer shared a photo cuddling Max in front of an American flag while another image showed Emme spending time beside her mom during the celebration.

Lopez captioned the post, “Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody ❤️🤍💙.”

The holiday photos also reminded fans how quickly Jennifer’s children have grown up.

She welcomed Max and Emme back in 2008 with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and over the years she has spoken openly about how motherhood deeply changed her life.

In a previous interview, Lopez described her love for her children as “unconditional” and admitted that parenting teenagers comes with an entirely new level of chaos.

“The teenage years are tough,” she previously said. “They are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are.”

Honestly, every parent reading that probably felt immediate war flashbacks.

Jennifer has also spoken before about how differently she parents compared to her own mother.

Unlike her mom, who had children very young and stayed home raising them, Lopez became a mother later in life while balancing an already massive global career.

She once explained that because she had her twins at 38, she approached parenting from a much more mature perspective.

And despite being one of the most famous women in the world, moments like these honestly feel surprisingly normal.

Pool day.

Family photos.

Embarrassing sing-alongs.

Teenagers pretending they are not annoyed.

The only difference is that most people are not doing it in a mansion while looking like a luxury fashion campaign.