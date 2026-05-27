Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Go Wild as Knicks Reach NBA Finals After 27 Years

New York Knicks fans are celebrating in a huge way after the team reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. Among the excited celebrity fans were Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, whose emotional courtside reactions quickly went viral on social media.

The Knicks secured their place in the Finals after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130 to 93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The win completed a clean 4 to 0 series sweep and sent fans into celebration mode inside Rocket Arena on Monday night.

Several videos from the game started trending online soon after the final buzzer. In one clip, Timothée Chalamet could be seen shouting “Let’s go!” while celebrating next to comedian Tracy Morgan, who also looked emotional during the historic moment. Another viral video showed Chalamet hugging Knicks captain Jalen Brunson before jumping up and down with Kylie Jenner while excitedly yelling, “We’re going to the finals!”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrating the New York Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, with Kylie Jenner taking photos of him celebrating.



(🎥 @LeahDohertyTV, @AdamKing10TV) pic.twitter.com/DdcHN5TpB8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 26, 2026

Fans online were quick to react to the actor’s passionate support for the Knicks. Many social media users joked that cameras always seem to focus on Chalamet whenever the Knicks win. One user humorously commented that Kylie Jenner was taking photos of Timothée celebrating “like it was a Renaissance painting.” Another joked that Chalamet looked more excited than some of the players themselves.

Kylie Jenner was also seen carrying a camera while taking pictures of the celebrations inside the arena. The couple coordinated their outfits for the game with a Knicks theme. Kylie wore a blue Knicks shirt along with a black Chanel bag, while Timothée wore a leather Knicks jacket paired with a gray T shirt and silver chain.

The pair have often been spotted together at basketball games since making their relationship public in 2023. Over the past few years, they have attended several major events together including the US Open, the Golden Globe Awards and multiple NBA playoff matches.

Their latest appearance has become one of the biggest talking points online, especially because of Chalamet’s emotional reaction to the Knicks finally reaching the NBA Finals after nearly three decades. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the team can continue its dream run and win the championship.