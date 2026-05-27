Sai Tamhankar’s Powerful Song From Tumbadchi Manjula Leaves Fans Emotional

The upcoming Marathi film Tumbadchi Manjula has already created strong excitement among audiences because of its unique story, mystery and thrilling atmosphere. Now, the makers have released a new emotional song titled “Deva Mala Paav Ki Re,” which is winning hearts for its deep feelings and soulful music. The song is filmed on Sai Tamhankar and beautifully shows a person praying to God during difficult times. It captures emotions like pain, helplessness, hope and faith in a simple yet touching way.

There are moments in everyone’s life when problems become too heavy and people silently turn towards God for strength and support. This emotional feeling is shown beautifully in the song. The music, lyrics and singing together create a peaceful and emotional experience for listeners. Singer and composer Sayli Khare has handled all three responsibilities for the song including writing, composing and singing. Her heartfelt voice adds warmth and honesty to the track, making it feel like a personal prayer straight from the heart.

Sayli Khare shared an interesting story behind the song. She revealed that the song was first recorded nearly 13 years ago for another project. At that time, director Vaibhav Koragaonkar had heard it and promised her that whenever he directed his first film, this song would definitely be a part of it. Over the years, the song was considered for several projects but somehow never fit anywhere. Finally, the promise has been fulfilled through Tumbadchi Manjula. Sayli also mentioned that later Bavesh Janavlekar joined the process and helped shape the song in a better way.

Bavesh Janavlekar, Business Head of Zee Studios Marathi, said the makers wanted a voice that could properly express every emotion in the song. According to him, Sayli Khare’s calm and emotional singing style was perfect for the track. He believes the song will connect strongly with audiences and reveal the emotional side of the film.

Director Vaibhav Koragaonkar said the song plays an important role in the emotional journey of the characters. He explained that every person faces moments when words fail and only emotions remain, and the team tried to honestly show that feeling through this song.

The film is set to release across Maharashtra on June 5. Along with mystery and comedy, the film also features a strong cast including Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure and Usha Nadkarni.