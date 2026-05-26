Matthew Perry’s Former Assistant Accused of Destroying Ketamine Evidence After Actor’s Death

Federal prosecutors have accused Matthew Perry’s former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa of attempting to destroy evidence connected to the ketamine investigation surrounding the late actor’s death. According to a new court filing obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim Iwamasa went into “damage control mode” immediately after Perry died and allegedly helped remove evidence tied to the ketamine conspiracy case. The filing alleges that Iwamasa instructed another individual identified as “B.M.” to dispose of ketamine bottles and syringes from Perry’s home.

Prosecutors also claim he ordered the shredding of prescription documents and handwritten notes that reportedly identified Dr. Salvador Plasencia as a ketamine source. Federal authorities further allege that Iwamasa later admitted during a phone call with middleman Erik Fleming that he had “cleaned up the scene,” thrown away bottles and syringes, deleted digital records, and changed passwords on Perry’s devices.

Prosecutors claim Iwamasa also lied to investigators during the early stages of the case. According to the filing, he initially failed to disclose that he had allegedly injected Perry with multiple ketamine shots on the day of the actor’s death. Authorities also allege he falsely claimed Perry had hidden ketamine bottles himself.

The government is strongly rejecting Iwamasa’s defense that he was simply following Perry’s instructions. Prosecutors argue that Perry and his family trusted him to help support and protect the actor during his addiction struggles, not enable dangerous behavior.

Back in 2024, Kenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Media reports that prosecutors are now seeking a 41 month prison sentence for the former assistant. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.