Welcome To The Jungle Drops Craziest Song Yet as Akshay Kumar’s Bhojpuri Avatar Steals the Show

Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle has quickly become one of the most talked about songs on the internet. The biggest reason behind the buzz is Akshay Kumar and his completely crazy comic transformation that fans are calling one of his boldest performances in recent years.

The song presents Akshay in a loud and funny Bhojpuri film star avatar, and audiences are loving every bit of the madness.

What makes the song even more entertaining is the film within a film concept used in the sequence. In the movie, Akshay’s character is shooting for a fictional Bhojpuri entertainer that is intentionally exaggerated and dramatic.

From flashy costumes to loud dialogue delivery and overconfident swagger, the entire setup is designed to look larger than life. The makers have used this fictional film shoot to create chaos, comedy and nonstop entertainment.

Presented by Junglee Music, the song is composed by Vikram Montrose, who has also sung the track along with Supriyaa Pathak. The lyrics are written by Abhinav Shekhar. Soon after its release, the song started trending online with clips, memes and fan reactions flooding social media platforms. Many viewers are especially enjoying the fun spoof of massy Bhojpuri cinema style and the over the top energy shown in the video.

Fans have praised Akshay Kumar for fully committing to such an outrageous role without holding back. At a time when many stars prefer safe and predictable characters, Akshay has surprised audiences by taking a completely fearless comic route. His exaggerated expressions, comic timing and energetic performance have become the biggest highlight of the song.

The excitement around the song has also increased anticipation for the film itself. Welcome To The Jungle features a huge ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and many more popular names. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A.

Nadiadwallah, the film is set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. Going by the massive response to Ghis Ghis Ghis, audiences are already expecting a complete comedy entertainer packed with madness, humour and full on Bollywood chaos.



