Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Sees Slow But Steady Box Office Growth

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, continued its box office run with a collection of Rs. 1 crore on its second Monday. The film recorded around a 20 per cent drop compared to its second Friday collection, showing a stable trend during the weekdays.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy drama has now reached a total collection of Rs. 36 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in important roles. Based on its current performance, the movie is expected to cross the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of this week. Trade estimates suggest that its final box office total could finish somewhere between Rs. 40 crore and Rs. 45 crore. The film may also attempt to reach the Rs. 50 crore mark if it continues to hold well in theatres.

Although the collections are not considered very strong, the film has managed to improve its performance after a weak start. However, trade experts believe that some level of external support and discounted ticket offers may also have contributed to the recent collections.

The performance of small and medium budget comedy films has changed significantly after 2020. Before that period, especially during 2018 and 2019, small town comedy dramas were performing very well at the box office. Several films from that genre became successful and attracted large audiences to theatres.

Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the leading actors in this category during those years. He delivered several successful films that opened strongly at the box office and gained popularity among family audiences.

According to trade discussions, if Pati Patni Aur Woh Do had released before 2020, the opening collections could have been much higher than the current numbers.

The day wise box office collections of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do are as follows:

Week 1: Rs. 28.00 crore

Second Friday: Rs. 1.25 crore

Second Saturday: Rs. 2.50 crore

Second Sunday: Rs. 3.25 crore

Second Monday: Rs. 1.00 crore

Total: Rs. 36 crore nett