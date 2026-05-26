Karuppu Continues Strong Box Office Run With Massive Second Week Collections

Karuppu continued its successful run at the Indian box office with a strong performance on its second Monday. The film collected around Rs. 6.75 crore on the day, showing a very steady hold in theatres. Compared to its second Friday collection, the drop was less than 30 per cent, which is considered a strong sign for the movie’s long run.

With the latest collections, the total India gross of Karuppu has now reached around Rs. 178 crore. Out of this, Rs. 48 crore came during the first 4 days of the second week itself. Trade estimates suggest that the film’s full second week collection could go beyond Rs. 65 crore, especially with a holiday falling on Thursday.

The film has performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. On its second Monday, Karuppu earned around Rs. 4.75 crore in the state alone. This is reportedly the second highest second Monday collection ever in Tamil Nadu for a film, excluding holiday releases. Only Ponniyin Selvan: I recorded a higher second Monday collection.

The second week total in Tamil Nadu alone is expected to touch Rs. 50 crore. Looking at the current trend, the film is almost certain to cross Rs. 150 crore during its full theatrical run. If it continues to perform steadily over the coming weeks, the lifetime total may even go closer to Rs. 175 crore.

The day wise India box office collections of Karuppu are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 130.00 crore

Second Friday: Rs. 9.25 crore

Second Saturday: Rs. 14.75 crore

Second Sunday: Rs. 17.25 crore

Second Monday: Rs. 6.75 crore

Total: Rs. 178.00 crore

The territorial breakdown of the film’s India collections is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 117.50 crore

APTS: Rs. 26.75 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 18.75 crore

Kerala: Rs. 12.50 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 2.50 crore

India Total: Rs. 178.00 crore

The coming weeks will now decide whether Karuppu can enter the list of the highest grossing Tamil films of the year.