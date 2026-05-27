Ranveer Singh Asks Sadhguru About Purpose Of Life During Tough Phase

Ranveer Singh recently met spiritual leader Sadhguru at a time when the actor is facing controversy related to his exit from Don 3. A video from their interaction was recently shared on Sadhguru’s official Instagram account and quickly gained attention online. In the video, Ranveer Singh spoke about a question many people wanted him to ask Sadhguru. The actor said, “Yesterday I put a tweet out saying I’m meeting Sadhguruji tomorrow. What should I ask him? And 80% was, what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of life?”

Responding to the actor’s question, Sadhguru shared his thoughts on life and purpose. He said, “When you ask what is the purpose of life, essentially you are asking what is the use of life. There is no use, even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually it would be better. There is no purpose. Life is a phenomena beyond this nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this? There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect.”

The interaction comes shortly after controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. Reports state that the actor has been issued a non cooperation directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, also known as FWICE. The organisation reportedly claimed that Ranveer did not respond to several requests asking him to appear in person and explain his side regarding the matter.

Reports also stated that Excel Entertainment, the production company behind Don 3, has demanded ₹45 crore from the actor as compensation for pre production expenses linked to the project before his exit.

Following these developments, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released a statement regarding the issue. “Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” a part of the statement read.

The actor has not made any direct public statement beyond this regarding the controversy.