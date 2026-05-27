Riteish Deshmukh Honoured On Father Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Birth Anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh was recently honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema during the ongoing theatrical run of his latest film Raja Shivaji. The actor attended the event in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis along with several ministers and government officials from Maharashtra.

The recognition highlighted Riteish Deshmukh’s work in both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. The event became more personal for the actor as the honour was presented on the birth anniversary of his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh.

According to organisers, the award also acknowledged the actor’s efforts to showcase Maharashtrian culture, traditions and history through cinema. Over the years, Riteish has been associated with projects that focus on regional identity and historical subjects.

Following films like Ved and Lai Bhaari, Riteish returned to directing with Raja Shivaji. The historical drama is based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the most respected historical figures in Maharashtra and Indian history.

The film has also performed strongly at the box office. Reports state that Raja Shivaji became the first Marathi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the national box office. Its worldwide earnings have reportedly crossed ₹114.8 crore while the film continues its theatrical run.