Jennifer Lopez Stuns Fans At Office Romance Premiere In Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attended the premiere of their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance on Tuesday, May 26, at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles. The 56 year old entertainer and the 45 year old actor star together in the film and also serve as producers on the project. Jennifer appeared at the event wearing an Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 2024 gown from Lily et Cie, while Brett joined her on the red carpet as the cast and crew gathered for the premiere.

Office Romance follows the story of a powerful CEO played by Jennifer Lopez and a lawyer played by Brett Goldstein who joins her airline company. The film focuses on how the two characters develop a secret relationship while working together. According to the film’s official description, “Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this charming and raunchy romantic comedy. Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer. Their secret Office Romance takes off when these two workaholics stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts.”

Apart from acting in the movie, Brett also worked on the screenplay. He co wrote the script with Joe Kelly. Reports surrounding the project have also revealed that the film was specifically written with Jennifer Lopez in mind.

Several cast members and guests also attended the premiere event. Those present included Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Tony Hale, Edward James Olmos, Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler and director Ol Parker. Producer Benny Medina was also seen at the event.

The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 5.