Zayn Malik Breaks Silence After Viral Manchester Hotel Video Sparks Massive Debate

Following a recent concert in Manchester, singer Zayn Malik found himself at the centre of online discussion after a video of him outside a hotel went viral. The clip showed the singer appearing upset while trying to leave the hotel after performing at Manchester’s AO Arena during his ongoing The KONNAKOL Tour.

In the video, Zayn can be heard shouting, “Get the f*** out of the way!” as a crowd surrounded the vehicle he was attempting to leave in. Soon after the video spread online, entertainment outlet TMZ reported that the singer had lashed out at fans.

Zayn later responded publicly in the comments section of TMZ’s Instagram post and explained that the situation had been misunderstood. According to the singer, the people causing the issue were not fans but individuals he described as stalkers.

“@tmz_tv Let’s just get the facts straight the fans were and always are respectful and amazing – the issue was the multiple fully grown men that were blocking the doors of the hotel and the car for 10 minutes not letting us or security out – they are not fans they are stalkers that show up where ever someone they want to meet is and do the same thing to everyone to try to get content. It is not safe and not okay and they ruin it for the real fans,” Zayn wrote.

BOTOU O PAU NA MESA! Zayn defendeu os fãs em recente publicação do TMZ:



"Vamos esclarecer os fatos: os fãs são e sempre foram respeitosos e incríveis. O problema foi a grande quantidade de homens adultos bloqueando as portas do hotel e do carro por 10 minutos, não deixando nós… pic.twitter.com/jKlp1Eok1k — Zayn Squad Brasil 🌪️ (@ZaynSquadBrasil) May 26, 2026

His statement quickly gained attention online, with many people supporting the singer and discussing the growing problem of celebrities being aggressively followed outside hotels, airports and event venues.

The incident comes during Zayn’s ongoing The KONNAKOL Tour, which began on May 23. The singer is scheduled to perform more shows across the UK, Mexico and South America in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, Zayn had also worried fans after cancelling parts of his solo tour due to health issues. In April, he shared on Instagram Stories that he had been hospitalised unexpectedly, leading to the cancellation of 2 UK arena shows and parts of his US tour.

“To my fans – Thank you to all of you for your love & support now & always been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering, Heartbroken that I can’t see you all this week, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding,” he wrote at the time.

The singer also thanked the doctors, nurses and cardiologists who treated him during recovery. Recently, Zayn has also been in the spotlight among Indian fans after talking about his love for Bollywood films and revealing that he enjoys watching Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan.