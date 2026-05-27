Mihir Ahuja Reveals First Look From Operation Safed Sagar

Mihir Ahuja recently shared the first glimpse of his role in Netflix’s upcoming series Operation Safed Sagar. The actor posted the image on social media on 26th May, a date linked to the launch of Operation Safed Sagar in 1999 during the Kargil conflict. Operation Safed Sagar was the Indian Air Force’s major air campaign carried out in support of Operation Vijay during the Kargil War. The upcoming series is based on true events and focuses on the Air Force mission that became one of the most important aerial operations in India’s military history.

In the series, Mihir Ahuja plays the role of a young Air Force pilot. Through his social media post, the actor shared a glimpse of the physical preparation, discipline and emotional experience involved in portraying an Air Force officer. The post was also intended as a tribute to the officers and soldiers who were part of the real mission.

The series features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain and Taaruk Raina. The project has been created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar, Mehboob PS Brar and Kushal Srivastava, while Oni Sen serves as the director.

Speaking about the project, Mihir said, “Operation Safed Sagar is not just a story, it’s a tribute to the bravery, sacrifice and spirit of our Air Force heroes. Playing a young Air Force pilot has been one of the most special and humbling experiences for me. Sharing this glimpse on 26th May felt deeply meaningful and my way of paying respect to the real heroes who lived these moments.”

The series is expected to focus on the challenges, sacrifices and experiences of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.