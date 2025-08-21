Conan Gray – Eleven Eleven Song Lyrics

Song name – Eleven Eleven
Singer – Conan Gray
Shooting star on the night we first kissed
Like a sign, if I blink you’ll be missed
In my mind you and I still exist
It’s a thought that is dangerous
‘Cause I’ll wait forever
I won’t look for better
I’ll find signs for you and I
Oh, for you and I
Well
There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven
Shapes in the stars to invent our connection
As much as I act like I want to forget it
I still wish for you at 11:11
I still wish for you
Heard you’re seeing some girl in New York
So what am I reading horoscopes for?
You’re still wearing those fucked up white Nikes
So maybe you’re superstitious like me
‘Cause I’ll wait for nothing
Pretending we’re something
My mind lies for you and I
Oh, for you and I
There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven
Shapes in the stars to invent our connection
As much as I act like I want to forget it
I still wish for you at 11:11
I still wish for you
I still wish for you
Wishbones, clovers, salt spilling over
Why don’t you come back? That shit’s over my shoulder
There’s black cats, broke glass, cracks on the pavement
But I just can’t accept that it’s too late to save us
There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven
And if you’d ask me, I’d deny that we ended
As much as I know that it’s time to forget it
I still wish for you at 11:11
I still wish for you at 11:11
I still wish for you