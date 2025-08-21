Conan Gray – Eleven Eleven Song Lyrics

Song name – Eleven Eleven

Singer – Conan Gray

Check out Eleven Eleven Song Lyrics by Conan Gray

Shooting star on the night we first kissed

Like a sign, if I blink you’ll be missed

In my mind you and I still exist

It’s a thought that is dangerous

‘Cause I’ll wait forever

I won’t look for better

I’ll find signs for you and I

Oh, for you and I

Well

There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven

Shapes in the stars to invent our connection

As much as I act like I want to forget it

I still wish for you at 11:11

I still wish for you

Heard you’re seeing some girl in New York

So what am I reading horoscopes for?

You’re still wearing those fucked up white Nikes

So maybe you’re superstitious like me

‘Cause I’ll wait for nothing

Pretending we’re something

My mind lies for you and I

Oh, for you and I

There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven

Shapes in the stars to invent our connection

As much as I act like I want to forget it

I still wish for you at 11:11

I still wish for you

I still wish for you

Wishbones, clovers, salt spilling over

Why don’t you come back? That shit’s over my shoulder

There’s black cats, broke glass, cracks on the pavement

But I just can’t accept that it’s too late to save us

There’s wishbones and clovers and numbers from heaven

And if you’d ask me, I’d deny that we ended

As much as I know that it’s time to forget it

I still wish for you at 11:11

I still wish for you at 11:11

I still wish for you