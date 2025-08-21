Conan Gray – Actor Song Lyrics

Song Name – Actor

Singer – Conan Gray

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

Ah-ah, mm-mm-mm

Ah

Nobody saw us in the hotel lobby

And nobody saw us with your sweatshirt on me

And nobody saw us leaving bruises on our necks

In a summer spent in a coat check

Nobody wondered where you went all April

Like kicking feet under the whole damn world’s table

But my friends discovered when you left me in July

No, I didn’t cry, kept the lie alive

But the church bells won’t stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you’ve spent the summer drinking

While I spent it being erased

And I tried to hide the feeling

But it just won’t go away

Let’s pretend nothing happened, I agree

But you’re a much better actor than me

A friend of mine asked you, “Have you talked to Conan?”

You didn’t react, you said, “I barely even fucking know him”

You’re saving your face, but you take it out on your nose

The white wind blows, and now I’m lives ago

And the church bells won’t stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you’ve spent the summer drinking

While I spent it being erased

And I tried to hide the feeling

But it just won’t go away

Let’s pretend nothing happened, I agree

But you’re a much better actor than me

If you ever cared, well, I wouldn’t know

Blame it on a bad manic episode

When you meet a girl on some TV show

There’s a side of you that she’ll never know

Tell all your friends that she’s the one

And you can say it’s love

But the church bells won’t stop ringing

For an undead wedding day

And you’ve spent your whole life drinking

Oh, drinking me away

And I tried to hide the feeling

But I just can’t lie that way

You pretend nothing happened, I believe

‘Cause you’re a much better actor