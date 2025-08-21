Conan Gray – Actor Song Lyrics

Song Name – Actor
Singer – Conan Gray
Check out Actor Song Lyrics by Conan Gray
Ah-ah
Ah-ah
Ah-ah, mm-mm-mm
Ah
Nobody saw us in the hotel lobby
And nobody saw us with your sweatshirt on me
And nobody saw us leaving bruises on our necks
In a summer spent in a coat check
Nobody wondered where you went all April
Like kicking feet under the whole damn world’s table
But my friends discovered when you left me in July
No, I didn’t cry, kept the lie alive
But the church bells won’t stop ringing
For an undead wedding day
And you’ve spent the summer drinking
While I spent it being erased
And I tried to hide the feeling
But it just won’t go away
Let’s pretend nothing happened, I agree
But you’re a much better actor than me
A friend of mine asked you, “Have you talked to Conan?”
You didn’t react, you said, “I barely even fucking know him”
You’re saving your face, but you take it out on your nose
The white wind blows, and now I’m lives ago
And the church bells won’t stop ringing
For an undead wedding day
And you’ve spent the summer drinking
While I spent it being erased
And I tried to hide the feeling
But it just won’t go away
Let’s pretend nothing happened, I agree
But you’re a much better actor than me
If you ever cared, well, I wouldn’t know
Blame it on a bad manic episode
When you meet a girl on some TV show
There’s a side of you that she’ll never know
Tell all your friends that she’s the one
And you can say it’s love
But the church bells won’t stop ringing
For an undead wedding day
And you’ve spent your whole life drinking
Oh, drinking me away
And I tried to hide the feeling
But I just can’t lie that way
You pretend nothing happened, I believe
‘Cause you’re a much better actor