EMILY’S BIG ITALIAN ESCAPE! Season 5 of Emily in Paris Unfolds in Rome & Venice!

Netflix has officially announced that Emily in Paris Season 5 will debut on December 18, 2025. The popular romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins returns with a brand-new twist—Emily is leaving Paris behind and heading to Italy.

A New Chapter in Rome

Following the events of Season 4, Emily Cooper takes on a new professional challenge as she sets up a Rome office for Agence Grateau. Promoted by Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Emily finds herself navigating not just a new city, but also a wave of personal and professional chaos. Netflix teases that her “work idea backfires,” leading to heartbreak, career troubles, and a “big secret” that threatens one of her closest relationships.

First-Look Photos Tease Italian Glamour

On August 20, Netflix shared first-look images showcasing Emily soaking in Italian culture—sailing in a chic polka-dot outfit, lounging in the sun, and even horseback riding with new character Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini. Sparks fly between Emily and Marcello, hinting at a blossoming romance.

Love Triangle Returns

The romantic drama isn’t over—Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) are also back, adding tension to Emily’s evolving love life. After Gabriel admitted lingering feelings for Emily in Season 4’s finale, the stage is set for another emotional triangle.

Returning and New Cast Members

Season 5 welcomes back fan favorites including Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie. New cast members include Bryan Greenberg as Jake, Michèle Laroque as Yvette, and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane.

La Dolce Vita Awaits

Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City), and with Lily Collins also serving as producer, Emily in Paris Season 5 promises more fashion, romance, and drama—this time with a Roman and Venetian flair.