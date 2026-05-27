Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Shows Surprise Jump At Box Office On Day 12

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continued its theatrical run with a slight improvement in collections on its 2nd Tuesday. The film earned around ₹1.25 crore on Day 12, showing a 20 per cent increase compared to its Monday collection.

With this, the film’s total collection for the second week reached approximately ₹9.25 crore in 5 days. According to trade estimates, the movie is expected to finish its second week with collections between ₹11 crore and ₹12 crore nett. Its total box office collection currently stands at around ₹37.25 crore, and the film is expected to cross the ₹40 crore mark by the end of Week 2.

The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has been directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Reports suggest that the romantic drama may end its overall theatrical run close to the ₹50 crore mark. However, trade observers believe that these numbers may not significantly change the film’s overall box office status because the movie had a slow start during its opening days. Some reports also mentioned that the collections include certain feedings, due to which the final numbers should be viewed with caution.

Industry experts have also pointed out that small and medium budget comedy films based in small town settings have struggled at the box office after 2020. During 2018 and 2019, this genre had seen strong success with several hit films, including the earlier Pati Patni Aur Woh. During that period, Ayushmann Khurrana was known for delivering multiple successful films in this category.

The day wise box office collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is as follows:

Week 1 collection stood at ₹28.00 crore.

The film earned ₹1.25 crore on 2nd Friday, ₹2.50 crore on 2nd Saturday and ₹3.25 crore on 2nd Sunday. On 2nd Monday, the collection was ₹1.00 crore, while the estimated collection for 2nd Tuesday was ₹1.25 crore.

The film’s total collection now stands at ₹37.25 crore.