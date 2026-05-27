Matthew Perry’s Sisters Accuse Late Actor’s Assistant of Betrayal Ahead of Sentencing

Matthew Perry’s family is speaking out ahead of the sentencing of the late actor’s longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, accusing him of betraying the trust of both Perry and his loved ones. According to media sources, Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison and his half-sisters Caitlin and Madeline Morrison submitted emotional victim impact statements before Iwamasa’s May 27 sentencing in connection with the actor’s 2023 ketamine overdose death. Iwamasa, who had worked for Perry for more than two decades, pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. Prosecutors are reportedly seeking a 41 month prison sentence.

In her statement, Madeline Morrison described the devastating emotional impact of discovering the truth about her brother’s final moments.

“The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived,” she wrote.

According to the report, Madeline said the family initially trusted Iwamasa completely and believed his version of events following Perry’s death. However, after learning details from investigators, she said it felt like “Matthew died all over again.”

She also recalled visiting Perry’s home shortly after his death and noticing Iwamasa behaving nervously while repeatedly offering explanations about what happened.

“In reality, he was trying to distract us from the truth,” she alleged in the statement referenced by Entertainment Weekly.

It was further noted that Madeline accused Iwamasa of injecting Perry with ketamine and “leaving him in a hot tub to die,” a claim that has intensified public scrutiny surrounding the case.

Caitlin Morrison also expressed outrage in her own statement, saying she had “no sympathy” for Iwamasa. She reportedly questioned whether Perry’s fatal overdose was truly accidental and accused the assistant of abandoning the actor while he was vulnerable.

Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison thanked investigators and the court for uncovering the truth behind her son’s death. However, she also acknowledged that there is no such thing as closure after losing a child.

“Nothing takes this pain away,” she wrote.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, died in October 2023 at the age of 54. His death shocked fans worldwide and sparked a major investigation into the people accused of supplying and administering ketamine to the actor during his ongoing struggles with addiction.