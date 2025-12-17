Akshaye Khanna’s Serene Vastu Shanti Puja Video Has Fans Sailing

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is one of the most talked-about actors concerning the internet thus far in the year, owing to his presence on-screen and performance in director Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar. As the aura surrounding the character Rehman Dakait that Akshaye Khanna portrays so engrossingly, the star has found himself becoming the talk of social media circles, especially after a video clip from his movie went viral on the social platform. In the clip, the star is seen grooving to the Arabic number FA9LA, performed by Bahrain rapper Flipperachi.

While Dhurandhar’s presence seems to dominate every online discussion and meme, it left every fan wondering this one thing: where’s Akshaye Khanna? The man has been known to be quite protective of his privacy and has never been seen on social media sites, making it rather difficult to find him in public places. However, thanks to a viral video that has recently emerged, it appears to give fans their first taste of his life away from fame.

This video was brought to notice by Shivam Mhatre, who is a priest and conducted a Vastu Shanti puja recently for Akshaye Khanna at his Alibaug residence. While Mhatre shared the video on social media sites, he commented that it was a really special experience for him and that he was impressed with the calm and composed nature of Akshaye Khanna. “It was an honor for me to conduct a traditional and religious puja for actor Akshaye Khanna,” he posted.

In the video, Akshaye Khanna can be seen wearing a simple white kurta and blue jeans and attending to the rituals with a serene look on his face. This type of attire added to his image of being a down-to-earth superstar and spoke volumes to his fans.

The priest’s caption also emphasized Akshaye’s impressive film career. Whether it is his impactful performance in the historical drama “Chhaava” or his sharp, intense, yet impressive performance in “Dhurandhar” or his controlled brilliance in “Drishyam 2” or the realistic performance in “Section 375” – Akshaye has, over the years, been playing roles that are challenging for him as a talented actor, every time reaching a new horizon.

Next up is Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya in Prashanth Varma’s new mythological movie Mahakali. His fans are waiting eagerly for his return in Dhurandhar 2, in which his role is expected to be very important as in his last outing. With his choice of films and his amazing acting talent, Akshaye has maintained his very special place in Indian cinema.