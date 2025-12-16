Saumya Tandon’s Shocking Revelation About Slapping Akshaye Khanna 7 Times In Dhurandhar

When director Aditya Dhar unveiled the stellar cast of Dhurandhar, fans instantly knew they were in for a cinematic spectacle. A high-octane spy action thriller bringing together powerhouse performers like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna—each in never-seen-before avatars—set expectations soaring. And while every actor delivered a memorable performance, it was Akshaye Khanna who truly emerged as the surprise scene-stealer.

Akshaye’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait left audiences spellbound. With his restrained intensity, commanding screen presence, and layered performance, the actor once again proved why he is regarded as one of the finest talents in Indian cinema. His character’s emotional depth and quiet menace added gravitas to the narrative, making Rehman Dakait one of the most talked-about characters in Dhurandhar.

Equally praised was Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen chemistry with Saumya Tandon, who played his wife in the film. Known widely for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Saumya surprised audiences with her nuanced performance in a serious, emotionally demanding role. Despite limited screen time together, the bond between the two characters felt organic and deeply moving, winning appreciation from viewers and critics alike.

Now, Saumya Tandon has opened up about her experience of working with Akshaye Khanna, sharing candid insights into their collaboration and one of the film’s most emotionally charged scenes. Speaking to Mid Day, Saumya revealed that despite not having much time to interact with Akshaye off camera, their on-screen chemistry came naturally.

“I didn’t even have time to interact with Akshaye, but I genuinely think we had great chemistry,” Saumya shared. “Somehow, just through our eyes, there was so much camaraderie between the two of us. I didn’t have to work hard to build that connection because he’s such a seasoned actor. He is completely present in the moment.”

Saumya’s words highlight Akshaye Khanna’s reputation as an actor who brings authenticity and depth to every scene. His ability to be emotionally present allowed their relationship on screen to feel intimate and real, even without extensive rehearsals or discussions.

One of the most talked-about moments in Dhurandhar is a powerful confrontation scene between Rehman Dakait and his wife, following the death of their son. In the scene, Saumya’s character slaps Akshaye’s character, overwhelmed by grief and anger. Recalling the filming of that sequence, Saumya revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote.

Talking about the introduction scene and the slap sequence, she said, “Initially, I was trying to cheat during the slap scene. Then Aditya came to me and said, ‘Don’t fake it, just go for it.’ I looked at Akshaye and asked, ‘Should I go for it?’ and he very nonchalantly said, ‘Go for it.’ So I did. I felt terrible slapping him, but I just went ahead and did it.”

The rawness of that moment translated powerfully on screen, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. The scene stands out not just for its emotional intensity, but also for the restraint shown by Akshaye’s character, who absorbs the pain without reacting aggressively.

Further details about the scene were later revealed by actor Naveen Kaushik, who played the character Donga in the film. In an interview with Filmygyan, Naveen explained the deeper emotional reasoning behind the moment and how carefully it was crafted.

“There were multiple shots. I think he got slapped seven times, because it’s a very powerful moment,” Naveen said. He added that Saumya’s character plays a crucial role in Rehman Dakait’s personal life. “She’s the one who, in a way, holds him together at home—not in public, but in private. Because of the life he has chosen and the decisions he has made, she’s lost her son.”

Naveen further praised the creative choices made by director Aditya Dhar and Akshaye Khanna, particularly the decision to show restraint rather than retaliation. “When she slaps him, he’s not going to react by grabbing her hand or pushing her away. He takes it. And he just hugs her and says, ‘Tu meri jaan hai.’”

This moment added emotional complexity to Rehman Dakait’s character, showing a vulnerable side that contrasted sharply with his public persona. It also cemented Saumya Tandon’s performance as one of the film’s most impactful emotional anchors.

With Dhurandhar receiving immense love and acclaim, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. Given the depth of characters and unresolved emotional arcs, expectations for the sequel are already sky-high.