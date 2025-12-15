Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor’s Untold Love Story

If you’ve spent even a few minutes scrolling through social media this week, chances are you’ve come across Akshaye Khanna’s name dominating timelines. The actor, known for his quiet intensity and understated performances, has suddenly become the internet’s latest obsession—and the reason is his powerful turn as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Audiences and critics alike are praising Akshaye’s commanding screen presence, with many calling it one of his most magnetic performances to date.

As often happens when an actor delivers a standout role, fans have begun revisiting Akshaye Khanna’s past—old interviews, rare appearances, forgotten clips, and even dating rumours from decades ago. In the middle of this wave of nostalgia, one particular throwback video has caught everyone’s attention and gone viral for all the right reasons.

The clip in question is from Karisma Kapoor’s wedding to her former husband, late billionaire Sunjay Kapur. In the candid footage, Rahul Khanna is seen warmly greeting the bride and groom. Moments later, Akshaye Khanna steps forward to congratulate Karisma—and in a gesture that has now melted the internet, he gently bows and kisses her hand like a classic gentleman.

At first glance, it’s a simple, polite moment—nothing dramatic or sensational. Yet, in today’s age of exaggerated public displays and performative gestures, the quiet grace of Akshaye’s action has struck a chord with netizens. The clip has been widely shared across platforms, with fans praising his manners, elegance, and old-school charm.

But the video has also reopened the floodgates to long-standing rumours from the late 1990s, when Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor were frequently linked together. The two actors had worked together during that period, and industry buzz suggested that they had grown close after Karisma’s reported breakup with Ajay Devgn. According to those rumours, their bond was serious enough that Karisma’s father, Randhir Kapoor, allegedly took a formal marriage proposal to Akshaye’s father, the late Vinod Khanna.

So why didn’t the relationship materialise? As the gossip mills claimed back then, Karisma’s mother Babita Kapoor was reportedly not in favour of the alliance. The reason, as speculated, was that Karisma was at the peak of her career and marriage at that stage might have slowed her professional momentum. However, it is important to note that neither Akshaye nor Karisma ever addressed or confirmed these reports publicly. Like much of Bollywood’s romantic folklore, the story remains unverified and shrouded in mystery.

Still, the resurfaced wedding clip has added emotional weight to those old rumours, giving fans a glimpse into what appears to be a relationship built on mutual respect and warmth. Social media users have been quick to express their admiration. One netizen commented, “That’s more adorable and respectful than hugging or kissing someone’s girl even formally.” Another wrote, “He is a true gentleman. Bowing down and kissing her hand is sheer class.” A third fan added, “See… ye ik respectful way me hota hai… he just adores her.”

The overwhelming reaction speaks volumes about Akshaye Khanna’s enduring appeal. Despite staying away from social media and maintaining a low profile for most of his career, he continues to command immense respect from audiences. His reserved nature, thoughtful acting choices, and refusal to chase stardom have only added to his mystique.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office. Alongside Akshaye Khanna, the film features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. With its gripping narrative and powerful performances, the film has struck a chord with viewers, further fueling Akshaye’s resurgence in public conversation.

In a time when fame is often loud and fleeting, Akshaye Khanna’s current moment feels refreshingly organic. A powerful performance, a viral throwback, and a reminder of timeless courtesy have come together to place him firmly back in the spotlight. Whether it’s his magnetic presence in Dhurandhar or a decades-old gesture that continues to win hearts, Akshaye Khanna has proven once again that true class never goes out of style.