Emraan Hashmi Joins Neeraj Pandey for Netflix Thriller ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’

From A Wednesday to Special 26 to the recently acclaimed web series Special Ops, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has never failed to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with his gripping thrillers. He has successfully announced his upcoming series, titled Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web, and it will be streamed on Netflix. The teasers have stirred excitement among crime and suspense drama buffs.

Creators today announced the series through a special announcement video that gives a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series. The video features Neeraj Pandey busy on the sets, directing scenes along with key cast members dressed in character. Leading the series is Emraan Hashmi, alongside Sharad Kelkar, who can be seen in intriguing new avatars.

As the title suggests, Taskaree: Smugglers Web is about the underworld of smuggling, involving some really dark and dangerous activities. The announcement video sets up a grain of expectation, an actionful thriller with suspense. Emraan Hashmi is seen dressed up as a customs officer and may be portrayed as a law enforcement officer to bring down the complex smuggling network. Sharad Kelkar, on the other hand, has been introduced with a different character, for which his details are kept under wraps.

The story and plot details are tightly guarded, but the video does confirm that this time Neeraj Pandey is going to get into the mechanics of it, the power play, and how the smuggling happens through hidden networks. Also, the date for the teaser release is revealed in the video; hence, one can expect that the official release date of the series might also come up together.

This new series forms another significant addition to Neeraj Pandey’s growing universe of high-octane, real thrillers. His last, Special Ops 2, was the third in the successful espionage franchise and received strong audience attention for its scale and storytelling.

For Emraan Hashmi, Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web represents another step into the streaming space. Last seen in the film Haq which was released earlier this year, the actor drew critical acclaim for the performances and the subject of the film as it fizzled out at the box office due to poor footfall. Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated Indian series with a powerful director at the helm, a compelling cast, and a gritty subject rooted in crime and law enforcement. Until the teaser comes, fans can only wait for more information on this high-stakes battle between smugglers and the law.