Raghav Juyal’s Love for Emraan Hashmi Continues with New Ad

Emraan Hashmi and Raghav Juyal have reunited, and the internet is collectively losing its calm. Spotify India released a new promotional video starring the duo, and the moment they appeared together, fans immediately declared it a full-blown “B of Bollywood reunion.” The unfiltered, crackling chemistry they displayed in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series has clearly carried over into the ad, making their banter go viral once again.

The video begins with Emraan relaxing in a plush, concert-style lounge, looking every bit the seasoned star. Suddenly, Raghav bursts into the room with his trademark enthusiasm, announcing that Spotify Wrapped has dropped and he needs to check his top song. Emraan instantly slides into playful older-brother mode, teasing Raghav for not “singing at the top of his voice” like he once did. From there, their comedic rhythm takes over. Emraan jokes about people forgetting their roots after becoming famous, while Raghav fires back with quick comebacks, even claiming that his PR team advised him to “behave”—a promise he hilariously fails to keep.

One line from Emraan has now taken over social media: his tongue-in-cheek remark that “half of Gen Z in India exists because Murder songs were playing that night.” The ad ends with Raghav discovering his top track, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, all while wearing a shirt printed with Emraan’s face—peak fanboy energy.

Their revived dynamic has reminded viewers of the viral scene from The B of Bollywood, in which Raghav’s character Parvaiz sings Kaho Na Kaho alongside Emraan. The moment became one of the show’s biggest highlights. Reflecting on the experience, Raghav previously shared that he worked intensely on the performance and even grew emotional while shooting it, describing the scene as something created “straight from the heart.”