Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Was Found After Actor Asked Friend to Check on Her, Autopsy Reveals

Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short was found dead inside her Hollywood Hills home after the actor reportedly became concerned when he had not heard from her for more than 24 hours. According to media sources, newly released autopsy details revealed that the Only Murders in the Building star asked a friend to check on Katherine at her residence on February 23, 2026. When the friend arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered a note attached to Katherine’s locked bedroom door and immediately contacted emergency services. Police later forced entry into the room and found the 42 year old deceased in bed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled Katherine’s death a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. A Glock 19 9mm pistol was reportedly found beneath her chest.

The report also stated that a suicide note was recovered at the scene, though its contents have not been publicly disclosed.

According to the article, Katherine had a documented history of depression and mental illness, along with a previous suicide attempt in 2017 involving pills.

Entertainment Weekly also referenced a recent emotional interview Martin Short gave to The New York Times, where he opened up about the unimaginable grief of losing his daughter.

The actor reflected on similarities between Katherine’s passing and the death of his wife Nancy Dolman, who died from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Recalling his wife’s final moments, Short shared that she told him, “Martin, let me go.”

He then emotionally connected those words to his daughter’s struggles, saying, “Katherine was saying: ‘Dad, let me go.’”

Short added that he sees no difference between mental illness and physical illness, explaining that “in some cases, both are terminal. And in some cases, both are survivable.”

Despite the devastating loss, the comedian and actor said he is “trying to head toward the light.”

Martin Short is also father to two sons, Oliver and Henry. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please seek support from a trusted professional or local crisis helpline.