Barry Gibb Death Rumours Go Viral Again, But Bee Gees Legend Is Alive and Well

Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb has once again become the target of a viral internet death hoax. According to media sources, a Facebook page titled “R.I.P. Barry Gibb” recently gained nearly one million likes over the long weekend, falsely claiming that the iconic singer had passed away. However, the report confirmed that the 79 year old musician is alive and healthy. TMZ cited members of Gibb’s family, who reportedly said the singer is “healthy, happy, and living life” at his Miami-area home.

The false reports quickly spread across social media platforms, with several posts claiming the Bee Gees star had died. Many of the posts reportedly included AI-generated images showing Gibb in hospital beds or even inside coffins.

Entertainment Weekly noted that celebrity death hoaxes have become increasingly common online, especially with the rise of AI-generated content and fake Facebook engagement pages designed to attract clicks and shares.

Some of the misleading posts about Gibb had reportedly been circulating for almost a year before going viral again recently.

Barry Gibb is the last surviving member of the legendary Bee Gees trio, which included his brothers Maurice and Robin Gibb. Maurice passed away in 2003, while Robin died in 2012. Their younger brother Andy Gibb, who also enjoyed solo success, died in 1988 at the age of 30.

The Bee Gees remain one of the most influential music groups in history, known for timeless hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “You Should Be Dancing,” and “To Love Somebody.”

The group became global superstars during the disco era, especially after contributing heavily to the iconic Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Gibb reflected on the overwhelming pressure that came with worldwide fame.

“There’s fame and there’s ultra-fame and it can destroy,” he said. “You lose your perspective, you’re in the eye of a hurricane and you don’t know you’re there.”

The Bee Gees were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and continue to influence generations of artists across pop, disco, and soul music.

Despite the latest viral rumours, Barry Gibb is very much alive, and fans can stop worrying.