Akshara Singh Reveals How Akshay Kumar Won Her Heart on Welcome To The Jungle Sets

Akshara Singh is extremely happy and emotional as she steps into mainstream Bollywood with the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and for Akshara, this project feels like a dream come true. She shared that she grew up dancing to Akshay Kumar’s songs and never thought she would one day perform alongside him on the big screen.

Calling it one of the biggest moments of her career, the actress said the experience has been unforgettable for her. What impressed Akshara the most was Akshay Kumar’s humble and respectful nature on the sets. She revealed that while shooting the song, Akshay kept asking her about the correct pronunciation of Bhojpuri words and wanted to fully understand the meaning and emotion behind every line.

According to Akshara, his sincerity and dedication surprised everyone on the set. She also recalled a moment that touched her deeply. During a still shoot, she was reportedly asked to wear a traditional ghaghra choli look. However, Akshay Kumar immediately stepped in and told the team to let her wear whatever she felt comfortable in. Akshara said that gesture showed the kind of person Akshay truly is and made her feel respected and valued.

The actress was equally touched by the support she received from famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Akshara said people often carry stereotypes about Bhojpuri actors, but Ganesh Acharya praised her talent openly in front of his team. She added that most Hindi songs inspired by Bhojpuri culture only carry a slight Bhojpuri flavor, but this time Akshay Kumar performed a complete Bhojpuri song in the Bhojpuri language itself, which made the project even more special for her.

The energetic track Ghis Ghis Ghis has been composed by Vikram Montrose and sung by Vikram Montrose along with Supriyaa Paathak. The lyrics are written by Abhinav Shekhar. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle features a huge star cast and is all set to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.



