The Mandalorian And Grogu Sees Sharp Drop At Indian Box Office After Weekend

The Mandalorian and Grogu had a decent opening weekend in India but its box office collections slowed down significantly during the weekdays. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film reportedly collected around ₹0.20 crore net on Day 5, according to early estimates.

With this, the movie’s total India net collection has reached around ₹3.92 crore, while the India gross collection stands at approximately ₹4.64 crore so far. The film was released in India on May 22 in English and Hindi languages in 3D format.

The movie opened with ₹0.70 crore on Friday and showed growth over the weekend. It earned ₹1.35 crore on Saturday, which remains its highest single day collection till now, followed by ₹1.15 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped to ₹0.52 crore on Monday before falling further on Tuesday.

The number of shows for the film has also reduced sharply within 5 days. Reports state that the film had around 2,806 shows on Day 1, while the number came down to 1,165 by Tuesday.

Audience occupancy also remained low throughout the run. The film recorded around 7.2 per cent occupancy on Friday and reached its peak of 11.2 per cent on Saturday. On Tuesday, occupancy reportedly dropped again to 7.7 per cent.

Among all versions, the English 3D version performed better than the Hindi dubbed release. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy for English shows at around 17 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 15 per cent and Bengaluru at 12.5 per cent. Afternoon shows in some cities performed slightly better, with Mumbai reporting nearly 25 per cent occupancy for English afternoon screenings.

Globally, the film had a comparatively stronger opening weekend. Reports suggest that the movie collected around $165 million worldwide during its opening weekend. Out of this, around $102 million came from North America, while overseas territories contributed approximately $63 million.

However, reports also noted that this has become the lowest opening for a theatrical Star Wars release under Disney, even staying below Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The film reportedly has a production budget of around $165 million. Trade observers believe that its performance during the second weekend in India and international markets will play an important role in deciding its long term theatrical run.