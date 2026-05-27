Netflix Hit ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ To Get Special Criterion Blu-ray Release After Global Craze

Netflix’s blockbuster animated sensation KPop Demon Hunters is officially getting the Criterion Collection treatment after becoming a worldwide pop culture phenomenon. According to Variety, the musical fantasy film will receive a special Criterion Blu-ray release on December 31, with both Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions now available for pre-order The Blu-ray version is currently listed at $39.95, while the 4K UHD edition is priced at $49.95. Details about bonus features and collector extras are still under wraps.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans alongside Sony Pictures Animation, KPop Demon Hunters exploded globally after its release, becoming one of Netflix’s biggest original film successes ever.

The animated movie follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who secretly battle demons while living double lives as international music icons.

The film connected strongly with younger audiences across India as well, especially among K-pop fans who helped drive massive online buzz around the movie’s soundtrack, visuals, and characters across Instagram, X, and fan communities.

The film eventually became the most streamed movie of 2025 and even won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its soundtrack also became a major success story worldwide. The lead single “Golden” topped the Billboard Hot 100, while the soundtrack reportedly became the first ever to place four songs inside the chart’s Top 10 simultaneously.

The franchise has now expanded far beyond streaming. Variety reported that toy giants Mattel and Hasbro signed an unprecedented co-master licensing deal for KPop Demon Hunters merchandise, despite being longtime competitors.

Several themed products, including dolls, Uno cards, and Monopoly editions, have already started rolling out internationally this year.

The growing popularity of Korean entertainment in India has also played a huge role in the film’s success. From BTS and BLACKPINK to Korean dramas and animated content, Indian Gen Z audiences have increasingly embraced Korean pop culture over the last few years.

A sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is already in development at Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, with both original directors expected to return.

The upcoming Criterion release further cements the film’s status as not just a streaming hit, but a full-fledged global entertainment franchise with a rapidly growing fanbase in India and beyond.