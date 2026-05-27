Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She Secretly Got a Facelift That Cost More Than Any Car She’s Ever Bought

Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about undergoing a secret facelift earlier this year, admitting the cosmetic procedure left her feeling both grateful and conflicted. According to media sources, the 64 year old comedian and former talk show host revealed in a Substack post that she underwent a lower deep plane facelift in January, describing it as a procedure that “cost more money than I have ever paid for a car.”

“My privileged place in this world,” O’Donnell wrote. “And that feels almost shameful to me.”

The actress explained that for most of her life, she strongly opposed cosmetic surgery and once considered facelifts a betrayal of feminism and aging naturally.

“I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism. Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide,” she wrote.

However, after losing nearly 50 pounds, O’Donnell said her feelings about cosmetic procedures began to change.

She struggled internally with the idea for quite some time and even discussed it with her youngest daughter Clay, 13, who initially advised against it.

“Young women look up to you,” Clay reportedly told her.

O’Donnell admitted the conversation deeply affected her because her daughter sounded “exactly like” her younger self.

Still, the comedian ultimately decided to move forward with the surgery after extensive research and choosing a doctor recommended by friends.

She clarified that she never wanted to become obsessed with cosmetic enhancements or constantly chase perfection.

“I didn’t want to become that voice, the one that keeps moving the goalpost, never satisfied,” she explained.

Surprisingly, O’Donnell claimed almost nobody noticed she had undergone surgery.

“Not one person. Not a friend, not a stranger,” she wrote, adding that even her daughter had not commented on the change.

Despite being happy with the subtle results, O’Donnell admitted she still feels conflicted about the decision and continues to wrestle with feelings of guilt and dishonesty.

“There’s a sense of deceit I’m struggling with,” she shared.

O’Donnell concluded her reflection by saying she is simply grateful to still be alive and able to speak openly about her experiences as she moves through what she called “act 3” of her life.