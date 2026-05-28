Jr NTR’s Emotional Tribute To Grandfather N. T. Rama Rao Wins Hearts

Actor Jr NTR paid an emotional tribute to his grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary. The actor remembered the iconic leader with a heartfelt social media post before visiting NTR Ghat in Hyderabad to offer his respects.

Taking to X, Jr NTR shared a photograph of N. T. Rama Rao along with an emotional message written in Telugu. In his post, he described his grandfather as an everlasting inspiration whose impact continues to remain strong among Telugu people. The actor’s message reflected his admiration for NTR’s contribution to Telugu cinema, culture and politics.

On May 28, 2026, Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat early in the morning amid heavy security arrangements and a large gathering of fans. Wearing a casual denim shirt, the actor offered flowers at the memorial of N. T. Rama Rao.

During the visit, a brief moment of chaos took place when a fan accidentally fell at Jr NTR’s feet while trying to greet him in the crowd. A video from the venue soon appeared on social media and quickly went viral. The clip showed Jr NTR stopping to help the fan stand up before shaking hands with him. Many people online praised the actor for staying calm and humble during the busy situation.

N. T. Rama Rao remains one of the most respected figures in Telugu history. He acted in more than 300 films before entering politics and becoming a major political leader in Andhra Pradesh. Every year, Jr NTR and his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram visit NTR Ghat to pay tribute to their grandfather.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently preparing for director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action drama Dragon. A special glimpse from the film was recently released ahead of the actor’s birthday on May 20.

The film is set against the backdrop of a 1967 trade world and introduces Jr NTR as Luger, the Chief of the Trading Company. The project also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon. Dragon is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in June 2027.