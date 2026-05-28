Nick Jonas Shares Rare Photos Of Malti Marie Enjoying Backstage Moments

Singer Nick Jonas recently shared adorable pictures of his daughter Malti Marie from the technical rehearsals of his show in Las Vegas. The photos gave fans a glimpse into his family moments backstage as little Malti appeared excited and curious around the musical setup.

In the pictures shared on social media, Malti Marie was seen exploring the rehearsal area while trying her hand at the drums with Nick standing beside her. One photo showed the little girl sitting near the drum set, while another captured her spending time backstage with her father during preparations for the performance.

Another picture showed Malti holding a microphone and wearing headphones as if she was listening to music. Along with the photos, Nick wrote, “What happens in Vegas.”

Nick Jonas and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in 2022. The couple often shares moments from their family life on social media.

Earlier, Nick had also spoken openly about the difficult circumstances surrounding Malti’s birth. During his appearance on the On Purpose podcast, he said, “She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we got a call that it’s going to be sooner.”

He further shared, “We basically, you know, went into action, and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically.”

Reports said Malti spent nearly 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after birth. Nick described the period as emotionally difficult for both him and Priyanka.

Talking about that time, he said, “These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it.”

He added, “It’s a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I’ll just say this about the NICU nurses: they are truly angels.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie, their first and only child so far, through surrogacy in January 2022.