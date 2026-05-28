Salman Khan’s Main Hoon Reprise Teaser Becomes Fans’ Favorite Eid Surprise

The teaser of the reprise version of the romantic song “Main Hoon” from the upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh has created strong reactions among fans on social media. The film is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the bravery of Colonel B. Santosh Babu.

The teaser was recently released online and quickly grabbed attention for its emotional tone, visuals, and music. Many fans described the teaser as giving them “goosebump vibes” and appreciated the chemistry shown in the video. Several social media users also called the teaser their festive “Eidi gift,” sharing positive reactions after watching the short preview.

At the same time, some fans also expressed curiosity about updates related to the actor’s other Eid project, #SVC63. While many welcomed the teaser with excitement, a section of the audience hoped for more information about the second project as well.

The makers have confirmed that the full version of the song will release today. The release is expected to maintain the buzz surrounding the film, which has already gained attention because of its subject and emotional storyline.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film also draws inspiration from the life and heroism of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who lost his life during the conflict. Because of the sensitive and patriotic subject, the project has remained in discussions since its announcement.

The film had earlier faced delays and reshoots, which pushed back its release schedule. However, the makers are now moving ahead with promotions as the movie prepares for its theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

With the teaser of “Main Hoon” receiving positive responses online and the full song arriving today, interest around the film continues to grow among viewers waiting for the release.