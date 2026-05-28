Shraddha Kapoor’s Fun Dance Video Leaves Fans Loving Her Carefree Style

Actor Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a fun dance video on Instagram that quickly caught the attention of fans online. In the clip, the actress was seen dancing to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “Bad” while wearing comfortable pajamas at home. More than a month after the release of the late pop star’s biopic, Shraddha appeared to still be enjoying his music and style. Her energetic dance moves and relaxed attitude impressed many social media users, who praised her for being natural and carefree in the video.

While sharing the clip on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can make you dance like this).” Later, while replying to a comment on the post, she indirectly hinted that her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody may have recorded the video.

Fans soon filled the comments section with positive reactions. Many people praised her simple and fun personality, while some called her “cool” and “happy go lucky.” Others said they enjoyed seeing her take a break from her busy work schedule and have some “Masti time.” One fan commented, “Shraddha is different from everyone and such a cutie.”

At the same time, some social media users also noticed the condition of her room in the background of the video. A few people pointed out the mess and made humorous comments about it. One user wrote, “Even the most beautiful actress in India doesn’t clean her room,” while another commented, “The room is so Messi.”

Despite those remarks, many fans continued to appreciate Shraddha for her simplicity and down to earth image. Over the years, the actress has often been praised for staying relatable and maintaining a simple lifestyle despite being one of the popular faces in the film industry.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first started in early 2024 after the two were seen leaving a dinner outing together in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted together at several public events, including the pre wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In June 2025, Shraddha reportedly hinted at their relationship on social media.