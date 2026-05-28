Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Fierce In Maa Inti Bangaaram Trailer

The makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram have released the official trailer of the upcoming Telugu movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. The film is created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy.

The movie is described as a genre bending action drama that combines family emotions with intense action sequences. The trailer introduces Samantha as a daughter in law trying to adjust to the busy environment of a large family preparing for a wedding. She is shown learning the customs and expectations of the household while handling daily responsibilities.

However, the story takes a serious turn when secrets from the past begin to return. The trailer suggests that Samantha’s character has a hidden side and is capable of handling dangerous situations with skill and confidence. As the tension increases, she transforms from a regular homemaker into a strong action driven character.

One of the key dialogues in the trailer says, “Whether you’re a hero or a housewife… if the dialogue lands, everyone has to back down.” The line highlights the film’s attempt to present a mix of domestic life and high stakes action.

The trailer also features several action scenes showing Samantha performing complex fight sequences. The movie appears to combine emotional family moments with suspense and fast paced drama.

Along with Samantha, the film also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, 2026. The film is produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The screenplay and writing have been handled by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti. The cinematography for the movie is done by Om Prakash.

With its mix of action, family drama and suspense, the film is expected to attract audiences looking for a different style of commercial entertainer.