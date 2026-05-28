Song Name – Dai Dai

Singers – Shakira, Burna Boy

Check out Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai Song Lyrics

Oe oe e oe Oe oe e oe

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go!

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go!

Come follow your desire

Theres a will there way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Sweat and blood to write your story

That is how you paved the way

You are about to reach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there thru it all

Been thru it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

Cuz you know what it takes

To be living the dream

At top of your game.

Feel it, got everything you needed

now bring it like you mean it

just like you mean it

Dale, no olvides lo que vales

Juega como tu sabes

Como tu sabes.

Energy is contagious you know

And it never fails no no

No one’s getting tired I know

Cuz you got that fire eio

Dream a little higher

Lets go lets go lets go

We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold

We can’t hold on to the past no more

From the dirt and the tears you make gold

You are more than flesh and bone

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there thru it all

Been thru it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe ( I believe)

Cus you know what it takes

To be living the dream

At top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale no olvides lo que vales

juega como tu sabes

como tu sabes

Pele, Maradona

Maldini

Romario

Cristiano

Ronaldo

El Pibe

Iniesta

Beckham y Kaka

Messi

Mbape

Salá

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Colombia

US

England

Germany

France

España Italia Mexico Japan

Korea/England Netherlands/Senegal

Oe oe e oe

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go!

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go

Dai dai iko

Dale allez lets go!