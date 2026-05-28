Song Name – Dai Dai
Singers – Shakira, Burna Boy
Check out Shakira, Burna Boy – Dai Dai Song Lyrics
Oe oe e oe Oe oe e oe
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go!
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go!
Come follow your desire
Theres a will there way
You are the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Sweat and blood to write your story
That is how you paved the way
You are about to reach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there thru it all
Been thru it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
Cuz you know what it takes
To be living the dream
At top of your game.
Feel it, got everything you needed
now bring it like you mean it
just like you mean it
Dale, no olvides lo que vales
Juega como tu sabes
Como tu sabes.
Energy is contagious you know
And it never fails no no
No one’s getting tired I know
Cuz you got that fire eio
Dream a little higher
Lets go lets go lets go
We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold
We can’t hold on to the past no more
From the dirt and the tears you make gold
You are more than flesh and bone
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there thru it all
Been thru it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe ( I believe)
Cus you know what it takes
To be living the dream
At top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale no olvides lo que vales
juega como tu sabes
como tu sabes
Pele, Maradona
Maldini
Romario
Cristiano
Ronaldo
El Pibe
Iniesta
Beckham y Kaka
Messi
Mbape
Salá
Brazil
Uruguay
Argentina
Colombia
US
England
Germany
France
España Italia Mexico Japan
Korea/England Netherlands/Senegal
Oe oe e oe
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go!
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go
Dai dai iko
Dale allez lets go!