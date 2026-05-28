Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons Creates Buzz Ahead Of Expected Release

Producer Naga Vamsi recently shared a major update about the upcoming family entertainer Vishwanath And Sons. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and stars Suriya in the lead role. The movie marks Suriya’s 46th film as a lead actor and has already started creating strong interest among fans online. Along with Suriya, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

The story is expected to revolve around the life of Sanjay Vishwanath and his family. While the makers have not revealed many details about the plot, the promotional material released so far has received a positive response from audiences.

Songs like “Sodakku” and “Chitike” have already become popular among listeners and added to the excitement surrounding the film. Earlier, the teaser of Vishwanath And Sons also attracted huge attention online and reportedly crossed more than 50 million views.

The teaser was appreciated by both fans and members of the film industry. Actor Karthi was among the celebrities who praised the teaser after its release.

Trade reports and industry speculation suggest that the movie could release on August 14, which would allow it to take advantage of the Independence Day weekend at the box office. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the release date yet.

The film is arriving at a time when Suriya is already enjoying strong success with Karuppu, which recently performed well at the box office. Because of this, expectations around Vishwanath And Sons have also increased among fans and trade experts.

With a family oriented story, popular songs and a strong cast, the movie is expected to target audiences looking for emotional entertainment mixed with light hearted moments. More updates about the project are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming weeks.