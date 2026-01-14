Is Shraddha Kapoor Getting Married To Rahul Mody In Udaipur?

Speculation around actress Shraddha Kapoor’s personal life has once again taken over social media, with fresh rumours suggesting that the actor may soon make her relationship with Rahul Mody official by tying the knot in Udaipur. The buzz gained momentum after multiple online reports claimed that Shraddha was planning a romantic, heritage-style wedding in the royal city. However, the latest development in the story came from an unexpected yet amusing source—her brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor.

Siddhanth recently reacted to one such viral report on Instagram, and his response instantly caught the attention of fans. The report claimed that Shraddha Kapoor was set to marry her long-term boyfriend Rahul Mody, adding that the wedding would be a grand yet intimate affair in Udaipur. The post also highlighted Shraddha’s immense popularity, calling her the “national crush” and jokingly suggesting that fans might soon have to retire the title as she steps into a new phase of life.

Apparently as surprised as everyone else, Siddhanth stumbled upon the report online and decided to respond in the comments section. Reacting with a mix of shock and laughter, he wrote, “😳😳😳 😂😂😂 yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too).” His light-hearted remark quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as a clear indication that the wedding rumours may be premature or entirely untrue.

Following Siddhanth’s comment, social media users flooded the post with reactions. One user wrote, “I hope there will be no more rumours now,” while another commented, “Thanks for the confirmation,” seemingly relieved to hear a direct response from someone close to the actor. Siddhanth’s candid reaction effectively poured cold water on the speculative reports, at least for the time being.

Interestingly, the rumours surfaced shortly after Shraddha herself sparked curiosity about her wedding plans during an interaction with fans on Instagram. Last week, while responding to comments on a video posted on her official handle, a fan directly asked her, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji?” Shraddha, known for her witty and playful online presence, replied humorously, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).” While her response did not reveal any concrete plans, it was enough to reignite conversations around her personal life.

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has long been admired for her simplicity, charm, and relatable personality. Over the years, she has maintained a largely private approach to her relationships, choosing not to make public declarations despite frequent speculation.

Her dating rumours with Rahul Mody first surfaced in early 2024 when the two were spotted together after a dinner outing in Mumbai. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, fueling curiosity among fans and media alike. Though neither Shraddha nor Rahul has officially confirmed their relationship, the actress has occasionally shared playful and subtle glimpses of their time together on social media.

At one point, rumours of a possible split between the two also made headlines. However, Shraddha was quick to dismiss those claims in December 2024 by posting a picture of a casual vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram, effectively putting an end to breakup speculation.

For now, neither Shraddha Kapoor nor Rahul Mody has made any official announcement regarding marriage. Siddhanth Kapoor’s amused reaction suggests that fans may need to wait longer before wedding bells ring. Until then, Shraddha continues to focus on her career while keeping her personal life refreshingly low-key, even as rumours continue to swirl around one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.