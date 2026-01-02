Shraddha Kapoor Requests Paparazzi To Stop Filming During Hospital Visit With Shakti Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor recently sparked concern among fans after she was spotted visiting a hospital in Mumbai with her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. The visit, which took place on Friday, quickly drew attention after several videos and photographs surfaced on social media, leading to speculation about the health of the actor or her father.

In the videos circulating online, Shraddha Kapoor is seen stepping out of the hospital premises alongside Shakti Kapoor, who is 73 years old. The actress appeared cautious and protective as she escorted her father towards their car, ensuring he was comfortably seated before preparing to leave herself. Shraddha was dressed in a casual floral shirt paired with loose, baggy pants, keeping her look understated. Both father and daughter were wearing face masks during the visit, adding to the concern and curiosity among fans.

What particularly caught public attention was Shraddha’s reaction to the paparazzi. As she noticed photographers filming the duo, the actress appeared visibly uncomfortable. In one of the clips, she can be seen politely gesturing “no, no” with her finger, requesting the photographers to stop recording. Her body language suggested she was keen to maintain privacy during what seemed to be a personal and sensitive moment. Despite the attention, Shraddha remained calm and composed, focusing on safely accompanying her father rather than engaging with the cameras.

Soon after the videos went viral, fans took to social media to express concern and send messages of support, hoping everything was well with the Kapoor family. While no official statement has been issued regarding the hospital visit, the sighting comes just weeks after Shraddha herself suffered an injury while shooting for her upcoming film Eetha in November 2025.

According to reports, Shraddha fractured her left foot during a Lavani dance sequence while filming in Aundhewadi near Nashik. The physically demanding shoot reportedly led to a muscle tear, requiring medical attention and rest. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Shraddha in the role of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a legendary Lavani performer known for her powerful stage presence and contribution to Marathi folk dance.

Despite the setback, Shraddha had earlier reassured fans about her recovery with her trademark optimism and humor. Addressing the media on 23 November, the actress downplayed the seriousness of the injury and maintained a positive outlook. “Terminator ki tarah ghoom rahi hoon. Muscle tear hai. Theek ho jaayega. Bas thoda rest karna hai, but I’ll be absolutely fine,” she had said, keeping fans at ease with her light-hearted attitude.

While Eetha has not yet been officially announced, the project has already generated considerable buzz, especially due to Shraddha’s transformation for the role and the challenging dance sequences involved. Her portrayal of a cultural icon like Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar is expected to be a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her versatility beyond mainstream commercial cinema.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024), which marked her return to the much-loved horror-comedy franchise. The film reunited her with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel received a strong response from audiences and critics alike.

Stree 2 went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, further solidifying Shraddha’s position as one of the most bankable female stars in the industry. Her performance, along with the ensemble cast’s chemistry and the film’s blend of humor and horror, played a key role in its massive box office success.

As fans await updates on both her health and upcoming projects, Shraddha Kapoor’s recent hospital visit has served as a reminder of the intense public scrutiny celebrities face, even during personal moments. For now, supporters are hoping that both Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor are doing well and that the actress will soon be back on set, continuing her successful run in Bollywood.