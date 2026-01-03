Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Dips On Day 2, But Manages To Enter Rs 10 Crore Club

Sriram Raghavan’s much-anticipated war drama Ikkis has made a noteworthy start at the box office, emerging as the first theatrical release of 2026. Headlined by Agastya Nanda and supported by an accomplished cast that includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and veteran screen icon Dharmendra, the film opened to largely positive critical reception. Despite modest expectations from trade analysts, Ikkis managed to deliver a respectable performance over its first two days in cinemas.

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, Ikkis collected ₹3.50 crore on its second day of release. While this marked a dip from its opening-day earnings of ₹7 crore, the film’s total box office collection now stands at ₹10.50 crore after two days. For a war drama rooted in history and emotion rather than spectacle-driven commercial formulas, these numbers indicate a promising start and suggest steady audience interest.

Trade experts had initially predicted a more restrained opening, given the film’s serious subject matter and its release alongside established box office heavyweights. However, Ikkis appears to have benefited from positive word of mouth, particularly praising its performances and emotional weight. The opening-day figure of ₹7 crore exceeded expectations, signaling that audiences were willing to engage with a film that prioritizes storytelling and remembrance over conventional mass appeal.

That said, Ikkis faces formidable competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office even in its fourth week. On its 29th day in theatres, Dhurandhar earned ₹6.63 crore, taking its staggering total collection to ₹745.63 crore. The sustained success of Dhurandhar has inevitably limited screen availability and audience share for newer releases like Ikkis, particularly in major multiplex chains.

Despite this competitive environment, Ikkis has carved out its own space by appealing to viewers interested in patriotic cinema grounded in real-life stories. The film is based on the extraordinary life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the narrative traces Arun’s journey from his early days of military training to the battlefield, capturing his courage, conviction, and unwavering sense of duty.

Agastya Nanda steps into the role of Arun Khetarpal, portraying the young officer’s transformation with restraint and sincerity. His performance has been noted for avoiding excessive dramatization, instead focusing on the quiet resolve and moral clarity that defined Khetarpal’s short but impactful life. The film emphasizes not just the heroism of war, but also the human cost behind acts of valor.

Adding emotional depth to the story is Dharmendra’s portrayal of Arun’s father. The role carries particular significance, as the film is being billed as the legendary actor’s final screen appearance. His presence lends gravitas to the narrative, and his scenes resonate strongly, underscoring the personal sacrifices borne by families of soldiers alongside those made on the battlefield.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis marks a departure from Raghavan’s usual thriller-driven storytelling. Instead, the filmmaker adopts a restrained and reflective tone, allowing moments of silence and stillness to speak as loudly as action. The film resists turning war into spectacle, choosing instead to focus on memory, loss, and the weight of sacrifice.

The Glamsham review captures this sentiment effectively, noting that Ikkis “works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder.”

As Ikkis continues its theatrical run, its long-term performance will depend on sustained word of mouth and audience appreciation for its emotional honesty. While it may not challenge the colossal numbers of Dhurandhar, the film’s early box office figures and critical response suggest it is resonating in a deeper, more enduring way.